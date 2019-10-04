Gibraltar to hold ‘Rosary round the Rock’ event
A ‘Rosary Round the Rock’ event backed by the Catholic Church in Gibraltar will be held this coming Monday on the Feast of the Holy Rosary. Bishop of Gibraltar Carmel Zammit has given his support to this initiative organised by the faithful and which will see Gibraltar divided into 35 prayer Posts scattered around the...
