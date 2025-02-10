Gibraltar to host AITO’s ‘Famference’ to showcase tourism potential

Gibraltar will host AITO’s fourth ‘Famference’ from June 5-8, this year, welcoming specialist tour operators and travel agents for an educational trip to showcase and promote the Rock.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has announced that Gibraltar will be hosting The Association for Independent Tour Operators (AITO), for its fourth agents’ ‘Famference’. The event will bring together a group of AITO members, made up of trade-facing specialist and niche market tour operators and travel agents.

Gibraltar is already currently featured in some AITO members’ portfolios and other members have existing historical links to the Rock.

The visit will be a working trip designed to showcase the Rock as a destination while informing agents on the product to assist them in promoting it to their customers. Visiting tour operator members will also be able to experience the product first hand for their own programmes, said a statement from the Government.

On behalf of AITO, Executive Director Martyn Sumner said: “We are so delighted that Gibraltar is hosting AITO’s fourth Famference, which many members highlight as the unmissable event of the year.”

“To fill this trip within 24 hours of having launched it is nothing short of incredible and testament to what Gibraltar has to offer.”

“This visit will be a first for most and the excitement of visiting a country so steeped in history is already building. I know that it will be a great trip and that we will all learn plenty from the experience.”

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos , said he was thrilled that AITO has chosen Gibraltar to host its programme this year. He added it was a great opportunity for frontline travel agents and tour operators to experience Gibraltar’s extensive tourist product in person.

“We have arranged a selection of activities and experiences which I am confident will impress our visitors. I would like to thank AITO for collaborating with Visit Gibraltar in organising this Famference,” he said.