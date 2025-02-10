Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar to host AITO’s ‘Famference’ to showcase tourism potential

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2025

Gibraltar will host AITO’s fourth ‘Famference’ from June 5-8, this year, welcoming specialist tour operators and travel agents for an educational trip to showcase and promote the Rock.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has announced that Gibraltar will be hosting The Association for Independent Tour Operators (AITO), for its fourth agents’ ‘Famference’. The event will bring together a group of AITO members, made up of trade-facing specialist and niche market tour operators and travel agents.

Gibraltar is already currently featured in some AITO members’ portfolios and other members have existing historical links to the Rock.

The visit will be a working trip designed to showcase the Rock as a destination while informing agents on the product to assist them in promoting it to their customers. Visiting tour operator members will also be able to experience the product first hand for their own programmes, said a statement from the Government.

On behalf of AITO, Executive Director Martyn Sumner said: “We are so delighted that Gibraltar is hosting AITO’s fourth Famference, which many members highlight as the unmissable event of the year.”

“To fill this trip within 24 hours of having launched it is nothing short of incredible and testament to what Gibraltar has to offer.”

“This visit will be a first for most and the excitement of visiting a country so steeped in history is already building. I know that it will be a great trip and that we will all learn plenty from the experience.”

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos , said he was thrilled that AITO has chosen Gibraltar to host its programme this year. He added it was a great opportunity for frontline travel agents and tour operators to experience Gibraltar’s extensive tourist product in person.

“We have arranged a selection of activities and experiences which I am confident will impress our visitors. I would like to thank AITO for collaborating with Visit Gibraltar in organising this Famference,” he said.

Most Read

Local News

Firefighters tackle Coviran blaze as building shows potential signs of collapse

Sun 9th Feb, 2025

Local News

Gib registers property deals worth £366.5m during bear market, with all eyes now on treaty

Mon 10th Feb, 2025

Local News

Five juveniles arrested following Coviran fire

Mon 10th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty negotiators ‘are agreed we’re going to get this deal’, Albares says

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Local News

Revamped WWII tunnels unveiled

Sun 2nd Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Call for Submissions: Burning Questions in Gibraltar Heritage Journal

10th February 2025

Local News
Five juveniles arrested following Coviran fire

10th February 2025

Local News
GFIU and Gibraltar INTERPOL Sub-Bureau join forces to combat financial crime

10th February 2025

Local News
Arias-Vasquez set to host GHA public meeting

10th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025