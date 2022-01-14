Gibraltar to host global summit for airline and travel executives

Top executives from the airline and travel industry will meet in Gibraltar at the end of 2022 for a two-day summit as the industry prepares to emerge from the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government of Gibraltar and CAPA - Centre for Aviation, which provides market intelligence for the aviation and travel industry and is part of the Aviation Week Network, will host the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence in December 2022.

Returning after three years of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two-day summit will draw hundreds of aviation and travel representatives from around the world, supported with a live stream of the event available to those unable to attend in-person.

Also making its return will be CAPA’s Awards for Excellence which recognise strategic excellence and leadership in aviation.

CAPA first established the awards in 2003 to recognise successful airlines and airports based in the Asia Pacific region.

The awards later expanded to the global stage in 2012 to acknowledge aviation excellence worldwide, as part of the World Aviation Summit.

CAPA Content & Marketing Director, Marco Navarria, said: “We are excited to announce the return of CAPA’s pre-eminent aviation and travel industry event, the World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, which will bring the leaders of our sector to Gibraltar.”

“We enjoyed our first foray back into in-person events at the end of 2021 and it’s clear that nothing can truly replace the buzz inside a CAPA summit room created by hundreds of travel industry representatives connecting face-to-face, so we are eager to continue to deliver in-person events in this new year.”

The Minister for Commercial Aviation, Vijay Daryanani, said: “I am delighted to see the CAPA World Aviation Summit being held in Gibraltar.”

“This is an extremely prestigious event in the world’s aviation calendar.”

“We will see the top airline executives visiting Gibraltar and this will certainly put our brand in the upper echelons of this industry.”

“I look forward to welcoming delegates from all over the world and working with CAPA to make this summit a huge success.”