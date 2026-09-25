Gibraltar to host major Ju-Jitsu (UNJJ) World Congress

The 29th UNJJ Congress will be held in Gibraltar on 10-11 October 2026, organised by BJJAGB.

The United Nations of Ju-Jitsu (UNJJ) World Congress is an international Ju-Jitsu gathering combining organisational meetings with training/seminars and international competition.

The UNJJ was established in 1991 in Chiny, Belgium, with its founding principle centred on fraternity, solidarity and friendship.

This will not be the first time Gibraltar hosts this major event with two previous occasions having seen Gibraltar as host.

The first in 2008, with a very successful second in 2018.

Some 300–350 participants from across the globe will be arriving in Gibraltar. The event organised under the watchful eye of Gibraltar representative Sensei Anthony Joaquin, who has been instrumental in promoting the sport and paving a pathway through the international scene.

Representatives from as far as South Africa are already known to be looking towards attending. Recent reports suggesting how a team from South Africa was fundraising to attend the UNJJ World Championships in Gibraltar with five adult athletes selected through their national championships.

The event which takes place between October 10 and 11 is among one of the major sporting events in the Gibraltar calendar, adding to its continued attraction for international sporting events.