Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar to host the 4th stage of the Women’s FIDE Grand Prix Series 2019/20

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2020

The Gibraltar Government has announced that jointly with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Gibraltar will host the 4th stage of the Women’s FIDE Grand Prix Series 2019/20.

The venue will be the Caleta Hotel, Gibraltar, and the scheduled dates are January 17-29, 2021.

In January 2020, the Gibraltar International Chess Festival celebrated its 18th edition. Since the series began in 2003, almost all the world’s top female players have taken part, including the greatest woman player of all time, Judit Polgar. Hosting the 4th stage of the Women’s FIDE Grand Prix represents a new opportunity for Gibraltar to show its commitment to chess, in particular to the women’s game, and we look forward to a magnificent event.

The event will be held subject to and in accordance with Gibraltar Government Health Protocols. The Minister for Sport Steven Linares said he was delighted to have secured the event locally.

“Our commitment to Chess is clear for all to see and hosting the Women’s FIDE Grand Prix locally just reinforces this pledge. The fact that FIDE has entrusted Gibraltar with the 4th stage of the series is testament to the hard work that has ensured that we are considered a worthy organiser and reliable host. This is in no small part due to the tireless efforts of the team at the Caleta Hotel who have organised and developed the Gibraltar International Chess Festival and its junior version into what are now recognised as world class events,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

Passengers make it to Gib after four failed attempts and two stops in Faro

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

New helicopter route links Rock to Malaga airport

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Local News

Both Worlds and Ocean Village file applications at Town Planning

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GRA issue guidance on privacy when using video conferencing

22nd October 2020

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment bid farewell to personnel

22nd October 2020

Local News
Four new positive cases in schools, with 78 in isolation

22nd October 2020

Local News
Passengers make it to Gib after four failed attempts and two stops in Faro

21st October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020