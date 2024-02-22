Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

Gibraltar to showcase its literary voice at London Book Fair

By Chronicle Staff
22nd February 2024

Gibraltar will participate in this year’s London Book Fair which is set to take place on March 12 to 14.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, announced the Rock’s inaugural participation on Thursday stating that “this milestone event will have representation from Gibraltar's authors, illustrators and academic partners as we proudly present our rich cultural heritage to a global audience.”

Joined by members of the Gibraltar National Book Council, GCS aims to highlight Gibraltar's vibrant literary scene.

“Central to the showcase is the celebration of Gibraltar’s 'Llanito,' our unique bilingual expression of English, Spanish and other language influences, reflecting our multicultural identity,” said a statement from GCS.

“Throughout the three-day event, our stand will serve as a hub for networking and exploration, also showcasing Gibraltar's literature events and residences for international authors.”

“Visitors can expect to discover a diverse selection of Gibraltar books while engaging with the team to explore potential partnerships and collaborations, as we aspire to promote Gibraltar's distinctive literary voice.”

“We seek to foster connections, raise awareness of Llanito, and explore collaborative ventures with the global literary community,” the statement added.

GCS also noted that it welcomes collaboration and invites interested individuals and organisations from London and surrounding areas to join them at the London Book Fair. Additionally, they invite attendees to the ‘Gibraltar Welcome’ session on Wednesday March 13 and encourage participation in the stand activities.

GBC will also be present to capture as part of an upcoming programme.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “As Minister for Culture I am always extremely proud to encourage and support any initiative that will showcase our cultural identity, especially to people outside of Gibraltar.”

“The London Book Fair is the perfect venue to present our diverse writing styles to new audiences. I have no doubt that the exposure we receive at this will pay dividends, creating opportunities for our language community.”

