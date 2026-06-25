Gibraltar tone down urgency as semi-final ties decided before tip-off

With Malta having beaten San Marino, the final group-stage match between Gibraltar and Andorra was nothing more than a decider on who would finish second in the group. Both sides knew that, either way, the semi-final on Saturday would see them face each other once again for a place in the final.

This was therefore a match in which head coach Stuart Felice faced a dilemma: whether to test new ideas against their opponents, even at the risk of losing, or play at their best and, in many ways, allow their opponents to study their game beforehand.

It was a tentative start from both teams. With little but pride to play for and knowing they would face each other again at the weekend in the decider, Gibraltar falling behind 7-2 in the early stages was not something they needed to be overly concerned about.

However, there was pride at stake and, as such, Gibraltar did not allow themselves to be overrun. Although trailing 18-6 with four minutes of the first quarter remaining, they were showing their counter-attacking potential and maintaining a compact defence.

It was not, however, the same response they had produced against Malta in the first half of their previous match, when they had mounted a dramatic comeback, although they were unable to sustain it later.

Gibraltar were ticking the boxes rather than playing as though second place was on the line.

The first quarter finished with Andorra leading 30-11, although Gibraltar still appeared to have much more in reserve. The urgency seen on previous days was less evident, with the semi-final placings already secured.

The accumulation of personal fouls through obstructions and contact in challenges was somewhat of a concern that Gibraltar would need to address. However, the second quarter progressed with a predictable momentum, seeing Andorra lead 38-11 midway through the period. This was not necessarily the scoreline Stuart Felice seemed to want as he paced the touchline with visible concern.

It was a difficult match for Gibraltar. Not wishing to show all their cards, but at the same time not wanting to finish with a result that would provide a confidence boost to their opponents, they needed to find a way to reduce the deficit.

Some of the energy seen in previous matches re-emerged in spurts as Gibraltar battled for rebounds and played with greater urgency during the latter stages of the second quarter.

Although it did not produce immediate results on the scoreboard, it stalled their opponents in their tracks.

Gibraltar were showing they could match their opponents.

Although Andorra reached the half-century mark with two minutes remaining, Gibraltar had, over a short three-minute spell, scored just as many points, taking their tally to 21. Those moments of increased urgency shifted the balance on court momentarily and highlighted what they were capable of.

Andorra led 55-23 at half-time, a scoreline that would not have provided much comfort. However, Gibraltar had reduced their opponents' scoring output during key passages of play by increasing the intensity of their own performance.

Early in the third quarter, Gibraltar led the scoring 8-4 after five minutes. Although it was a relatively slow spell from both sides, somewhat frustrating for the small crowd, Gibraltar were ensuring their opponents would be aware that Saturday would bring a very different game plan.

There was an expression of concern on the Andorran head coach's face as the third quarter progressed, something that had not been evident earlier in the match.

Two teams, neither of whom had anything tangible to gain or lose beyond pride, were effectively playing out a preview of what a semi-final between the two might look like. Neither side appeared willing to reveal its full hand.

While Andorra had demonstrated that their efficiency under the basket was one of their key strengths, Gibraltar were showing that their resilience and determination could match it.

With the third quarter ending with Andorra leading 68-40, Gibraltar had outscored their opponents 17-13 in the period. Having reduced Andorra's scoring from 30 points in the opening quarter to just 13 in the third, while increasing their own output, Gibraltar had given the Andorran technical staff enough reason for concern ahead of Saturday's semi-final encounter.

Gibraltar may have been trailing on the scoreboard, but they had shown enough positives to suggest that Saturday would be a very different contest.

The match ultimately ended with Andorra claiming an 80-50 victory. However, they were unable to repeat the dominance of the opening quarter, when they had scored 30 points.