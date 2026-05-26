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Tue 26th May, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar tourism official attends Routes Europe conference

By Chronicle Staff
26th May 2026

Kevin Bossino, CEO Tourism Product Development, attended the Routes Europe 2026 airline conference in Rimini, Italy.

Routes Europe brings together decision-makers from airlines, airports, destinations and other aviation stakeholders involved in the future of European air connectivity.

The event included more than 30 scheduled and ancillary meetings.

Mr Bossino said it had been important to attend the conference to establish contacts with network planners and decision-makers in the European aviation sector.

He said the event also provided an opportunity “to communicate Gibraltar Airport’s new positioning as a regional airport within the European aviation landscape”.

“It was highly important to attend this key event in order to establish valuable contacts with network planners and decision-makers within the European aviation community, and to communicate Gibraltar Airport’s new positioning as a regional airport within the European aviation landscape,” Mr Bossino said.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said Routes Europe was one of the region’s leading aviation events and served as a catalyst for air network growth opportunities.

“The event provides an important platform for building high-value relationships with a qualified audience of route development professionals. Influential industry leaders and airline decision-makers attend specifically to identify new business opportunities, and it was important for Gibraltar’s message and ambitions to be clearly communicated,” he said.

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