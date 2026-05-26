Sport programmes to start on July 6 after school calendar change

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, has announced that the Stay and Play and Summer Sports Programmes will start on Monday, July 6.

The announcement follows confirmation last week that the amended school calendar will now finish on June 30.

Mr Bruzon said both schemes would begin with their usual timings and an extensive programme of activities.

“I am glad to confirm that both schemes will commence on Monday 6th July with their usual timings and extensive programme of activities,” he said.

“More information will be available after the official launch on 8th June where the online information booklet will be published with all its usual news, including registration details.”

GSLA staff will confirm information to parents of children enrolled in the Stay and Play Programme through the usual channels, with that process already under way.

Community Care Domiciliary Services Limited will also collaborate this year in the delivery of the Stay and Play Programme, providing carers to support children attending the scheme.

Their involvement will help children participate in a safe, inclusive and nurturing environment, with carers working closely with programme staff and children to provide personalised assistance where required.

Mr Bruzon said the partnership would strengthen the quality of care and support available within the programme.

PossAbilities will once again support this year’s Sports Train Programme through a partnership aimed at promoting inclusion and accessibility for all participants.

Through the partnership, children who attend the Learning Support Facility in schools and require additional support will be able to take part in the wide range of activities available.

“This continued partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that all children, regardless of their individual needs or abilities, have equal access to enriching activities and opportunities within the Sports Train Programme,” Mr Bruzon said.