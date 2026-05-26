Mentees hear from Speaker in women’s mentorship session

The Ministry of Equality recently organised a special session for mentees of the Women’s Mentorship Programme with the Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, Karen Ramagge Phillips.

During the session, Ms Ramagge Phillips shared her personal and professional journey with the mentees, reflecting on her career in the judiciary and public service, as well as the experiences and challenges that shaped her path.

The mentees heard about her life story, personal anecdotes and advice, and were able to engage directly with her during a question-and-answer session.

The discussion covered leadership, resilience, professional development, and the importance of supporting and uplifting women in public and professional life.

The Women’s Mentorship Programme pairs participants with a dedicated mentor and also offers group learning opportunities and networking sessions aimed at promoting confidence, connection and personal growth.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, thanked Ms Ramagge Phillips for meeting the mentees.

“I am extremely grateful to Madam Speaker for generously taking the time to meet with the mentees of the Women’s Mentorship Programme and for sharing her remarkable journey with such honesty and warmth. Her achievements as Gibraltar’s first female Speaker of the House, alongside her distinguished legal and judicial career, serve as an inspiration to women and girls across our community. The mentees greatly valued this unique opportunity and found the session both motivating and empowering,” he said.

Ms Ramagge Phillips said: “It was a pleasure to meet the mentees of the Women’s Mentorship Programme and to have the opportunity to share experiences and reflections from my own career journey.”

“The enthusiasm, ambition and engagement shown by the participants was truly encouraging, and I hope the discussion provided them with useful insights and confidence as they continue to pursue their personal and professional aspirations.”