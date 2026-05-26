Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mentees hear from Speaker in women’s mentorship session

By Chronicle Staff
26th May 2026

The Ministry of Equality recently organised a special session for mentees of the Women’s Mentorship Programme with the Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, Karen Ramagge Phillips.

During the session, Ms Ramagge Phillips shared her personal and professional journey with the mentees, reflecting on her career in the judiciary and public service, as well as the experiences and challenges that shaped her path.

The mentees heard about her life story, personal anecdotes and advice, and were able to engage directly with her during a question-and-answer session.

The discussion covered leadership, resilience, professional development, and the importance of supporting and uplifting women in public and professional life.

The Women’s Mentorship Programme pairs participants with a dedicated mentor and also offers group learning opportunities and networking sessions aimed at promoting confidence, connection and personal growth.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, thanked Ms Ramagge Phillips for meeting the mentees.

“I am extremely grateful to Madam Speaker for generously taking the time to meet with the mentees of the Women’s Mentorship Programme and for sharing her remarkable journey with such honesty and warmth. Her achievements as Gibraltar’s first female Speaker of the House, alongside her distinguished legal and judicial career, serve as an inspiration to women and girls across our community. The mentees greatly valued this unique opportunity and found the session both motivating and empowering,” he said.

Ms Ramagge Phillips said: “It was a pleasure to meet the mentees of the Women’s Mentorship Programme and to have the opportunity to share experiences and reflections from my own career journey.”

“The enthusiasm, ambition and engagement shown by the participants was truly encouraging, and I hope the discussion provided them with useful insights and confidence as they continue to pursue their personal and professional aspirations.”

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Govt issues customs guidance for post-treaty procedures 

Tue 26th May, 2026

Local News

Armed Forces minister points to Rock’s ‘pivotal role’ as UK prepares for mine-clearing mission in Strait of Hormuz

Sun 24th May, 2026

Local News

For Spain, Gibraltar will soon no longer be a tax haven

Thu 21st May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Sport programmes to start on July 6 after school calendar change

26th May 2026

Local News
Gibraltar tourism official attends Routes Europe conference

26th May 2026

Local News
Govt issues customs guidance for post-treaty procedures 

26th May 2026

Local News
Armed Forces minister points to Rock’s ‘pivotal role’ as UK prepares for mine-clearing mission in Strait of Hormuz

24th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026