Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Tourist Board attends 68th MedCruise General Assembly in Palermo

By Chronicle Staff
23rd June 2026

The Gibraltar Tourist Board recently attended the 68th MedCruise General Assembly in Palermo where the delegation directly engaged with cruise line itinerary planners and key decisionmakers in the industry.

The Government said the Tourist Board promoted Gibraltar’s strengths as a high-quality Mediterranean cruise destination, while showcasing new and exciting experiences available to cruise passengers.

The Gibraltar delegation was represented by Senior Executive Officer Audisa Rodriguez and Terminals and Information Executive Officer Douglas Robles.

During the event, the Gibraltar Tourist Board held nine business-to-business meetings with cruise line itinerary planners, providing an opportunity to promote Gibraltar as a key Mediterranean port of call, showcase new and exciting tourism offerings for cruise passengers, and further strengthen relationships with cruise industry partners.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board also participated in two working groups relating to the MedCruise Economic Impact Survey, for which Gibraltar has been selected as one of the participating ports.

The survey will contribute to a wider understanding of the economic value and impact of cruise activity across the Mediterranean.

The MedCruise General Assembly brought together cruise line executives, port representatives, destinations, media and key industry stakeholders from across the Mediterranean and its adjoining seas.

The programme provided a forum to discuss current trends, opportunities and challenges within the cruise sector, as well as the importance of continued collaboration between cruise lines, ports and destinations.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Starmer resignation creates practical challenge for Gibraltar treaty signing

Mon 22nd Jun, 2026

Local News

Feetham considers mandatory remand for child sex offenders

Tue 23rd Jun, 2026

Local News

Consumer confidence and treaty certainty stabilise property market

Mon 22nd Jun, 2026

Local News

Jury convicts former teacher of sexual offences against children 

Thu 18th Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Government hosts sector-specific treaty implementation town halls

23rd June 2026

Local News
Gibraltar Music Festival is back on September

23rd June 2026

Local News
Feetham considers mandatory remand for child sex offenders

23rd June 2026

Local News
Gibraltarian photography showcased in Tetouan exhibition

23rd June 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026