Gibraltar Tourist Board attends 68th MedCruise General Assembly in Palermo

The Gibraltar Tourist Board recently attended the 68th MedCruise General Assembly in Palermo where the delegation directly engaged with cruise line itinerary planners and key decisionmakers in the industry.

The Government said the Tourist Board promoted Gibraltar’s strengths as a high-quality Mediterranean cruise destination, while showcasing new and exciting experiences available to cruise passengers.

The Gibraltar delegation was represented by Senior Executive Officer Audisa Rodriguez and Terminals and Information Executive Officer Douglas Robles.

During the event, the Gibraltar Tourist Board held nine business-to-business meetings with cruise line itinerary planners, providing an opportunity to promote Gibraltar as a key Mediterranean port of call, showcase new and exciting tourism offerings for cruise passengers, and further strengthen relationships with cruise industry partners.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board also participated in two working groups relating to the MedCruise Economic Impact Survey, for which Gibraltar has been selected as one of the participating ports.

The survey will contribute to a wider understanding of the economic value and impact of cruise activity across the Mediterranean.

The MedCruise General Assembly brought together cruise line executives, port representatives, destinations, media and key industry stakeholders from across the Mediterranean and its adjoining seas.

The programme provided a forum to discuss current trends, opportunities and challenges within the cruise sector, as well as the importance of continued collaboration between cruise lines, ports and destinations.