Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Tourist Board attends Seatrade Cruise Global 2025

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2025

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has attended Seatrade Cruise Global 2025, held in Miami Beach, USA. The event is one of the most prominent in the global cruise industry, attracting senior executives and representatives from major cruise lines including MSC, Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

The conference offered an opportunity to attend keynote sessions, meet with itinerary planners, and stay informed on trends across the cruise sector.

CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino, said: “From speaking to the cruise line executives and seeking their feedback, Gibraltar has ratings on the high end of the scale in terms of their guests' experience.”

“In one case we were classified as No.1 in the region. An important aspect is that we are deemed to be consistent, whilst other destinations might experience fluctuations in their geopolitics and their performance.”

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The cruise industry is a dynamic one with a lot of moving parts.”

“It is important to remain visible at these types of events and to keep abreast of market dynamics and to continue to nurture existing relationships and build new ones with the ever-changing market players.”

