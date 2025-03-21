Gibraltar Training Centre hosts training event with Atlas

The Gibraltar Training Centre, in collaboration with Atlas Builders Merchants and Engineers Supplies Ltd, hosted a training event for apprentices to learn about the latest materials and industry practices. Training Centre instructors and members of the public also attended.

Senior engineers from Plasson, ABN Pipe Systems and Walraven provided demonstrations on electrofusion welding using PE 100 and PPR pipes and showcased related accessories.

Head of Training, Programme and Facilities Dylan Podesta and Duane Ellul from Atlas led the event, offering apprentices the opportunity to learn about key products in their fields.

The apprentices were also presented with attendance certificates after the event.