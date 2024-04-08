Gibraltar U19 faced another heavy defeat this time at the hands of Luxembourg

Gibraltar u19 0-10 Luxembourg

After suffering defeats against Israel and Kosovo, Gibraltar had only one last chance to prove themselves against Luxembourg. However, the final match of Group B3 of the UEFA Women’s U19 Championship qualifiers showcased the considerable gap Gibraltar still needs to bridge to elevate the standards of its women’s football.

The Gibraltar U19s endured another heavy defeat, losing 10-0, this time against debutant Luxembourg. Gibraltar exhibited vulnerabilities across various key areas of the game at this age level. Despite the competitive edge displayed by Gibraltar’s elite players, most of whom feature in the senior team, the upcoming generations lag significantly behind in experience. This discrepancy stems from inadequate development opportunities at a younger age and a limited pool of players, hampering the younger generation’s progress. Despite football being well-financed in Gibraltar, women’s football at the grassroots level remains in its infancy compared to other core sports, a reality starkly illustrated on the field against Luxembourg.

From the outset of the match against Luxembourg, Gibraltar found themselves under relentless pressure, with the visitors dominating possession. Luxembourg wasted no time in penetrating Gibraltar’s defense, scoring just six minutes into the first half. Gibraltar struggled to break free from their own half, with Luxembourg maintaining control.

Despite fleeting chances to counterattack, Gibraltar’s efforts were repeatedly thwarted by Luxembourg’s defensive resilience. The physical dominance of Luxembourg players was evident, particularly in the first half-hour, although they did not capitalize on every opportunity, with their next shot on goal only coming in the 25th minute, well blocked by Gibraltar’s keeper, Benngio.

As the match progressed, Gibraltar attempted to regain momentum but lacked cohesion and support upfront. Luxembourg capitalized on Gibraltar’s defensive lapses, adding a second goal from distance in the 34th minute, further extending their lead. Gibraltar’s inexperience at the international level became increasingly apparent, with moments of naivety allowing Luxembourg to exploit gaps in their defense.

Despite Benngio’s efforts to keep Gibraltar in the game with several crucial saves, Luxembourg continued to press forward, adding further goals. Gibraltar’s frustration grew, leading to a booking for one of their players as they struggled to mount any meaningful attacks.

As the match drew to a close, Luxembourg sealed their comprehensive victory with a series of late goals, highlighting Gibraltar’s defensive fragilities and lack of attacking prowess. The final whistle marked a humbling defeat for Gibraltar, underscoring the challenges they face in developing women’s football in the country.