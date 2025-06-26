Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar U21 faced defeat to Lichtenstein

By Stephen Ignacio
26th June 2025

The Gibraltar U21 had an opportunity to test themselves against similar standard opponents as they took on Lichtenstein this past weekend.
Playing in Lichtenstein, the Under 21s were to face defeat with the hosts coming away with a 3-1 victory.
Gibraltar’s young team are facing a transitional stage after seeing numerous players move directly into the senior squad following the arrival of interim head coach Scott Wiseman.
With players such as Bartolo, Jessop and Scanlon now regulars in the senior team, and some key players now not eligible, the Under 21s are seeing what is a transitional period bringing in new blood as they prepare for their next international campaign.
Their next matches will see Gibraltar take on the likes of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Czechia, Portugal and Scotland. Gibraltar’s first match against Bulgaria on September 5 followed by a September 9th encounter against Czechia. Gibraltar’s U21 play Scotland in October.

