Gibraltar ‘walks the miles’
The first Gibraltar Cardiac Association fund raising event ‘Walk the Miles’ to celebrate World Heart Day was held last Saturday. The event raised £1,968 and had 346 entries. “We are over the moon with the response and the money raised,” said chairwoman of the GCA Suyenne Catania. “We are a new charity and that is...
