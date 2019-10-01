Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar ‘walks the miles’

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2019

The first Gibraltar Cardiac Association fund raising event ‘Walk the Miles’ to celebrate World Heart Day was held last Saturday. The event raised £1,968 and had 346 entries. “We are over the moon with the response and the money raised,” said chairwoman of the GCA Suyenne Catania. “We are a new charity and that is...

