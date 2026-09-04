Gibraltar widens UK political outreach against treaty backdrop

Gibraltar is stepping up its engagement across the UK political spectrum this autumn as the UK Parliament returns from its summer break and the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar enters a crucial period of provisional application.

The Gibraltar Government will attend the annual conferences of seven UK political parties in the coming weeks, the widest cross-party conference programme undertaken by Gibraltar House in London to date.

Government representatives are currently at the Reform UK conference and will also attend the conferences of the Labour Party, Conservative Party, Liberal Democrats, Green Party, Plaid Cymru and Scottish National Party.

The programme comes as the UK Parliament returned from its summer recess under a new Prime Minister and with the treaty having been provisionally applied since July 15.

The Government said its representatives would use the conferences to speak directly to delegates from across the political spectrum about implementation of the treaty and the opportunities arising from it.

The programme will include a Gibraltar Government exhibition stand, receptions and meetings with parliamentarians, ministers, officials and business figures.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia are scheduled to attend a number of the conferences, supported by other Government ministers.

Dr Garcia said the programme was intended to maintain relationships across Westminster irrespective of which party was in power and to ensure Gibraltar’s position was understood across the political divide.

“Attending the party conferences is an important part of the work of HM Government of Gibraltar,” he said.

“My office and Gibraltar House in London have been preparing this engagement for months.”

“It allows us to build and sustain relationships across the whole of Westminster, whoever may be in government.”

“It is also particularly important to explain the Gibraltar point of view to politicians from across the divide regardless of whether we agree with them or not.”

“So this year that work matters more than ever.”

“We have a treaty that is now being provisionally applied.”

“We are going to explain that progress directly, to delegates from every party.”

“This will also blend in with traditional themes like the defence of our sovereignty and of the right to self-determination of the people of Gibraltar.”