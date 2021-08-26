Gibraltar will be decolonised as city state ‘fully owned’ by its people, Bossano tells UN seminar
Gibraltar will one day be decolonised as a city state that is “fully owned” by its people, Sir Joe Bossano told a UN decolonisation seminar on Thursday. Sir Joe said a mutually beneficial economic relationship between Gibraltar and Spain was possible, but that Gibraltarians would never cross long-established red lines on sovereignty and control. The...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here