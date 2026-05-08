Gibraltar will be represented at Southend Ju Jitsu international course and competitions

Gibraltar will be represented at this year’s Southend Ju Jitsu international course and competitions.

Two local Bushido Gibraltar students will accompany Sensei Anthony Joaquin and the association’s secretary in representing the Gibraltar National Ju Jitsu Team.

Junior student Izabella Beaumont Smith, a purple belt, will compete in Continuous Sparring, which consists of three different stages: one minute of sparring, one minute of Randori Judo, and one minute of Newaza ground fighting.

She will also compete in Random Attacks, described as one of the most effective forms of training for real self-defence. This will be the first time Izabella has competed in this tough competition at the age of 14.

Senior student Michael Matani, a 1st Kyu brown belt, will compete in the veterans category in Continuous Sparring and Empty Hand Kata.

Michael has already competed in this category at the Belgium United Nations Ju Jitsu Congress, where he won a silver medal.