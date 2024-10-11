Gibraltar ‘will speak with one voice’ on reciprocal measures, Azopardi says

The GSD on Friday said it supports the introduction of reciprocal measures on the entry into Gibraltar in the event that new or further restrictions are applied to Gibraltar residents on entry to Spain.

The Opposition was reacting to chaotic scenes at the border on Friday after Borders & Coastguard Officers were instructed to tighten controls in response to a decision by Spanish immigration officers to stamp passports of Gibraltar Red ID card holders, contrary to interim agreements in place pending treaty negotiations.

“The Government has our support on this,” said Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition.

“Spain has been slowly changing the negotiating status quo during the long-standing talks, first with blue ID card holders and then with health measures.”

“I’m not sure I believe the line that the events last night were caused by a ‘rogue’ Spanish officer.”

“It is more likely, although I appreciate that this is speculation on my part as the Opposition has not been kept abreast of developments by the Government, that all this was the product of a testing of the waters by Spain to see whether recent statements were meant.”

“The news this morning of further stamping by Spanish officers suggests a more deliberate policy change.”

“If we are in the final stretch of a negotiation for a new treaty we need to continue to stand firm.”

“In the same way as Spain is playing the card of pressure on further changes after the introduction of a new Entry/Exit System [EES], it needs to understand that Gibraltar will reciprocate on that or any new measure.”

“Life will very much change for everybody if there is no deal.”

“That is not the preferred way forward but that needs to be understood as inevitable if special, neutral and fair arrangements are not agreed.”

“On this issue Gibraltar will speak with a united political voice.”