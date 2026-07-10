Gibraltar women's hockey beats hosts Finland to make it two from two

Having beaten Hungary the previous day, the Gibraltar women's national team entered their Friday morning match against Finland full of confidence.

Playing in Pool A of the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II Women 2026, Gibraltar were looking to replicate the success of the men's team, who had beaten hosts Finland the previous evening.

Two early penalty corners set the tone, with Rebecca Elliot opening the scoring after just nine minutes of play.

Gibraltar doubled their advantage through Eva Silva. An early penalty corner in the second quarter led to a penalty stroke, which Silva converted in the 22nd minute.

By half-time, Gibraltar had earned five penalty corners and a penalty stroke, while Finland had yet to register either, highlighting Gibraltar's dominance throughout the opening stages.

Gibraltar went into the break with a two-goal advantage.

The second half began in similar fashion, with Gibraltar immediately on the offensive and winning their sixth penalty corner within the opening minute of the third quarter.

Gibraltar earned another penalty corner later in the third quarter. However, they also saw Daisy Lark shown a green card in the 40th minute.

Despite their continued pressure, Gibraltar were unable to extend their lead before the end of the third quarter and went into the final break still leading 2-0.

Gibraltar continued to press for a third goal, winning a ninth penalty corner early in the final quarter.

Green cards were shown in the 54th minute, with Gibraltar's Alison Jessen and Finland's Elisa Järvinen both temporarily suspended moments after Finland had won their first penalty corner. The Finnish player was shown her card by English umpire Mia Dewing, while Gibraltar's player was carded by Maltese umpire Alessandro Amore.

As the match entered its closing stages, Finland increased the pressure on the Gibraltar goal, earning a second penalty corner.

Gibraltar responded with a penalty corner of their own as they pushed forward in search of another goal.

Their persistence paid off just before the final whistle when youngster Paris Chellaram scored Gibraltar's third goal, sealing a convincing 3-0 victory.

With only Luxembourg left to play on Saturday, Gibraltar looked well placed to reach the promotion play-off final. Luxembourg, who had beaten Finland the previous day, had earlier suffered a 4-2 defeat to Hungary on Friday. With two victories from two matches, Gibraltar needed only a positive result against Luxembourg—even a draw—to secure top spot in Pool A and a place in the final.