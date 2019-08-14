Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibraltar Youth Choir qualify for final round in The Grand Prix of Nations

By Chronicle Staff
14th August 2019

The Gibraltar Youth Choir qualified for the final round of the ‘The Grand Prix of Nations’.

The Choir under the direction of Christian Santos competed in the Grand Prix of Nations at the European Choir Games in Gothenburg,

Singers from all over the world are invited to join, compete and celebrate a grand festival of choral music in Sweden at the Grand Prix of Nations Gothenburg 2019 and 4th European Choir Games.

There were over 6000 singers from 170 choirs competed in this. The Gibraltar Youth Choir competed in the Pop / Jazz / Show Choir category.

Choirs go through various qualifying rounds before getting into The Grand Prix of Nations.

There were 18 choirs who took part from the open competition to the champion’s competition in this category. Only 11 made it into the Grand Prix.

The Gibraltar Youth Choir finished in 8th place (Gold Award) and had the audience on their feet at the end of their performance.

“There is no better experience than representing your country on the world stage,” Mr Santos said.

“Coming from a small place like Gibraltar it is with great pride that we can compete against countries like Great Britain, Sweden, Indonesia, Bulgaria, Belgium, China, Israel and Germany amongst many others and still hold out own.”

The group of 31 choir members were accompanied by live musicians from the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts.

Most Read

Local News

2019 recipients of Gibraltar Medallions of Honour and Distinction announced

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

Government condemns latest incident at sea

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Local couple launch reusable ashtray initiative at Eastern Beach

Tue 13th Aug, 2019

Local News

Govt announce tender for Old Married Quarters

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

New schools shaping up

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Wedding Dress Competition winner is Crystelle Hughes

14th August 2019

Features
High-fat diet 'stops brain from signalling when you are full'

14th August 2019

Features
Gibraltar Youth Choir qualify for final round in The Grand Prix of Nations

14th August 2019

Features
Keep phones away from bedtime to aid children's mental health, parents advised

14th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019