Wed 12th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Youth delegates for UKOTA Youth Summit and UK Youth Parliament

A general view of the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA

By Chronicle Staff
12th February 2025

Three young Gibraltarians, selected through essay competitions, will represent Gibraltar at the UKOTA Youth Summit on diversity and inclusion and the UK Youth Parliament on education and learning in London this month.

The UKOTA Youth Summit which will take place on February 27. UKOTA is the umbrella organisation which groups together the different inhabited UK Overseas Territories.

The Summit will be chaired by a delegate from the British Virgin Islands, which currently holds the rotating chair of UKOTA. It will see young people from the different territories contribute to the discussions on the theme of “Diversity and Inclusion”.

The selection process followed an essay competition on the same subject, where essays written by Francis Devincenzi and Johan Perez were chosen as the winning entries.

They will be the official Gibraltar delegates to the UKOTA Summit. This competition was judged by retired headteachers Albert Danino and Ivan Navas.

The second event which takes place in London the next day, February 28, is the UK Youth Parliament.

This will include a session where representatives from the UK Overseas Territories will be invited to address their peers from the despatch box of the House of Commons.

The selection process also followed an essay competition which was judged by young people from the Commonwealth Youth Association. The successful entry was written by James Vinet, who will represent Gibraltar at this event.

The theme for this essay competition and for the UK Youth Parliament session is “Education and Learning: School/College and Access to University and Apprenticeships”.

“The Government would like to thank all those young people who took part, and in particular the judges who selected the winning entries, for giving so generously of their time. It is worth highlighting that the judges were very impressed with the high standard of the entries submitted by those who took part,” said a statement from the Government.

