Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Youth Service engages with stakeholders and the public

By Chronicle Staff
8th February 2023

The Gibraltar Youth Service is embarking on a series of stakeholder engagements and is set to meet with the voice of Young people group, Youth Support workers and volunteers, professionals from the Child Protection committee, NGO’s, Charities and the public.

These meetings will be a chance for the general public to get informed, discuss and identify the needs of young people in the community, sharing proposals and ideas. Thereby assisting and supporting the Youth Service team in the three-year strategy currently being drafted.

The public open day is on Monday, February 13 at 10:30am- 12pm and 4pm- 7pm.

If a member of the public is not available on that day they can contact the Youth Service to arrange a convenient date and time.

For more information, please contact MZammit@gibraltar.gov.gi tel. 200 78637 website: www.youth.gi.

Most Read

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Amid diplomatic fallout after Eastern beach incident, stark differences but caution too against treaty backdrop

Mon 6th Feb, 2023

Local News

New addition to the firearms team

Tue 7th Feb, 2023

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Local News

Governor and CM condemn ‘unacceptable lawlessness’ of smugglers and SVA’s ‘gross violation’ of British sovereignty

Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Llanito Story now included into the Gibraltar Spring Short Story Competition 2023

8th February 2023

Local News
Officer receives commendation

8th February 2023

Local News
Environmental analysis and beach clean up at the end of the runway

8th February 2023

Local News
Dara Ó Briain to perform new show in Gibraltar

8th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023