Gibraltar Youth Service engages with stakeholders and the public

The Gibraltar Youth Service is embarking on a series of stakeholder engagements and is set to meet with the voice of Young people group, Youth Support workers and volunteers, professionals from the Child Protection committee, NGO’s, Charities and the public.

These meetings will be a chance for the general public to get informed, discuss and identify the needs of young people in the community, sharing proposals and ideas. Thereby assisting and supporting the Youth Service team in the three-year strategy currently being drafted.

The public open day is on Monday, February 13 at 10:30am- 12pm and 4pm- 7pm.

If a member of the public is not available on that day they can contact the Youth Service to arrange a convenient date and time.

For more information, please contact MZammit@gibraltar.gov.gi tel. 200 78637 website: www.youth.gi.