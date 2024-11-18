Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Nov, 2024

Gibraltarian archaeologist appointed to UNESCO council on heritage and water

By Brian Reyes
18th November 2024

A Gibraltarian archaeologist whose work centres on rehabilitating ancient Inca dams for modern use has been appointed vice president at UNESCO’s International Council on Monuments and Sites (Water and Heritage) for the Latin America and Caribbean regions. The council, known as ICOMOS, is a non-governmental body that provides scientific and professional expertise to the UNESCO...

