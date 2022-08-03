Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Aug, 2022

Gibraltarian artist creates stamps marking major scientific achievements for Jersey Post

By Gabriella Peralta
4th August 2022

Gibraltarian artist Beatrice Garcia’s artwork will travel the world on postcards, after being commissioned by Jersey Post to mark 175 years since the birth of both Alexander Graham Bell and Thomas Edison. The stamps form part of a collection called ‘Scientific Achievements’ curated by Jersey Post, which celebrates the work of Alexander Graham Bell and...

