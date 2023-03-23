Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Mar, 2023

Gibraltarian crocheter helps break Guinness World Record

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
23rd March 2023

A local woman who is an avid crocheter has just returned from the United Kingdom where she joined the hundreds of other fibre artists to break the world crocheting record. BBC Radio Derby appealed for volunteers to try to break the Guinness World Record for the most people crocheting simultaneously. Some 960 men, women and...

