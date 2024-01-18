Gibraltarian filmmaker to co-produce two locally-based horror films
Award winning filmmaker Ian Sciacaluga will return to Gibraltar this year to work on a collaboration with local director, Ian Serra of Transatlantic Films. The pair will be co-producing two horror films. He will work with Mr Serra on the sequel to ‘Pieces’ a horror film that starred Mr Serra decades ago. “It will be...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here