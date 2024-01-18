Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibraltarian filmmaker to co-produce two locally-based horror films

By Eyleen Gomez
18th January 2024

Award winning filmmaker Ian Sciacaluga will return to Gibraltar this year to work on a collaboration with local director, Ian Serra of Transatlantic Films. The pair will be co-producing two horror films. He will work with Mr Serra on the sequel to ‘Pieces’ a horror film that starred Mr Serra decades ago. “It will be...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

New plans filed for Haven building

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Govt to adjust morning border traffic management after lengthy inbound queues

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Local News

Bayside Central development seeks full planning for Phase 1

Fri 12th Jan, 2024

Local News

Search for Simon Parkes resumes in Gibraltar

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Local News

Human remains recovered from seabed off Detached Mole

Sat 13th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Plans filed for power station battery project to improve resilience

17th January 2024

Local News
New plans filed for Haven building

17th January 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Do we have one?

17th January 2024

Features
‘No Cuesta D’Enero’ opens at Fine Arts

17th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024