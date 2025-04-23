Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Features

Gibraltarian in Nashville, Simon Dumas releases new single ‘Bonfire’

By Joe Adambery
23rd April 2025

Simon Dumas will release his new solo song ‘Bonfire’ tomorrow on streaming platforms. Simon left for the US to seek a life in music nearly seven years ago, becoming a member of country rock band King Calaway, releasing various albums and touring with big name country stars. They did national TV and radio, they played...

