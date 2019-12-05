Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Gibraltarian man arrested in latest crackdown on Campo drug gangs

By Chronicle Staff
5th December 2019

by Priya Gulraj and Maria Jesus Corrales Martin At least one Gibraltarian man was among dozens of people arrested in Spain this week as law enforcement agencies continued their crackdown on drug trafficking in the Campo area.  The arrests come after the Guardia Civil carried out two operations – Koala and Laly – in the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Great view, but pity about the plants

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Police renew search for sailor who went missing in 1986

Mon 2nd Dec, 2019

Local News

Passengers describes moment BA flight was hit by lightning

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

‘No stone unturned, literally’ as detectives search Trafalgar Cemetery for Simon Parkes

Tue 3rd Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain arrests four allegedly linked to Islamic State

5th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Johnson urges NATO allies to invest in defence budgets at close of tense summit

5th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Gibraltarian man arrested in latest crackdown on Campo drug gangs

5th December 2019

UK/Spain News
EU set to miss 2030 climate target

4th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019