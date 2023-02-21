Gibraltarian novelist to launch crime novel ‘Snatched - the unforgettable cruise’
‘Snatched - the unforgettable cruise’, local video producer and author Martin Nuza’s third novel, launches this week at the Garrison Library on Thursday. Although it is a work of fiction, Mr Nuza said he didn’t write it for escapism, but to shine the spotlight on the darker side of cruising. This thriller aims at raising...
