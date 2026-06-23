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Tue 23rd Jun, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltarian photography showcased in Tetouan exhibition

By Chronicle Staff
23rd June 2026

An exhibition by the Gibraltar Photographic Society in Tetouan has showcased Gibraltarian culture in Morocco as part of celebrations marking the society’s 60th anniversary. 

The exhibition, held at the Galerie du Centre Culturel Iklyle de la Fondation Mohammed VI, opened on June 18 and attracted a wide range of guests, including members of the Gibraltar Photographic Society and representatives from the Gibraltar Office in Tangiers. 

Visitors viewed a collection of photographs displaying a variety of styles and subjects, with organisers highlighting the exhibition as an opportunity to promote Gibraltarian culture through photography. 

Opening addresses were delivered by the Centre’s Administrator, Imad El-Attar, the co-ordinator and organiser of the event and Gibraltar Government representative for the Ministry for Relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, Mark Montovio, and the Chairman of the Gibraltar Photographic Society, Leslie Linares. 

Dr John Cortes, who is responsible for the ministry, was unable to attend but delivered an opening address via a recorded video message which was played during the event. 

The exhibition attracted coverage from Moroccan national and local media, as well as GBC, which sent a reporter and cameraman to cover the event. 

Proceedings concluded with a concert of traditional Moroccan music performed by an 11-piece orchestra, with organisers noting that the event formed part of celebrations marking the society’s 60th anniversary. 

Founded in 1965, the Gibraltar Photographic Society has played a longstanding role in promoting photography in Gibraltar through regular meetings, workshops, lectures and community initiatives. 

The society holds weekly meetings at its premises on Wellington Front, where members share work, discuss photographic techniques and take part in critiques and collaborative activities. 

Its educational programme includes workshops covering photography fundamentals such as composition, lighting and post-processing, alongside lectures by visiting photographers.  

In recent years, the society has expanded its outreach through programmes aimed at young people.  

The society also organises photographic outings in Gibraltar, Spain and Morocco, studio sessions using its own equipment, and international image exchanges with photography clubs in the UK and elsewhere. 

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