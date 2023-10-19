Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltarian researcher shares work on dog behaviour at international conference

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2023

Gibraltarian researcher Dr Zoë Parr-Cortes is in Fort Collins, Colorado, this week attending the International Working Dog Conference, an international conference on the scientific advances in welfare, health and training of high-quality working dogs. 

Dr Cortes, a research scientist at the University of Bristol, where she is completing her PhD, delivered a talk on her latest work on dogs, entitled “How does dog behaviour and indication strength while searching samples of disease affect handler’s decision making?”

Her talk was based on her work showing how the behaviour detection dogs show when searching samples of disease such as cancer influences whether the dog’s handler decides if the dog has correctly identified a disease-positive sample.

Dr Cortes graduated as a veterinarian at the University of Bristol and, after being in clinical practice for several years, embarked on her PhD research with the Animal Behaviour and Welfare Group at the Bristol Veterinary School in conjunction with Medical Detection Dogs, a charity dedicated to training dogs in the detection and recognition  of the odour of human disease.

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar-based AADS secures $66m US defence contract for counter-narcotics vehicles

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Local News

Alliance secures win in tight election with 95% of vote counted

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD announces shadow ministerial responsibilities

19th October 2023

Local News
Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

18th October 2023

Local News
RGP officer becomes Falkland Islands’ temporary Chief of Police

18th October 2023

Local News
GSLY encourages young people to join the GSLP youth section

18th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023