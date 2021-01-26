Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibraltarian resilience detailed in newest book by Richard Garcia

By Gabriella Peralta
26th January 2021

Local author and historian Richard Garcia has published his newest book detailing Gibraltar’s social history titled ‘Forging a Civilian Community 1704-1749’. The book which is available via the Heritage Trust is the first of three instalments which delve into Gibraltar’s past. Mr Garcia has researched the Rock’s social history for 25 years. He found that...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

UK Govt legislates to fast-track Gib-bound food shipments

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Devastating’ weekend as Gibraltar loses 13 people in two days to Covid-19

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Features

Local singer Chloe Martinez goes viral on TikTok

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

RGP freezes £100,000 in fraud investigation

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The Gibraltar football league gets younger

26th January 2021

Sports
Gibraltar National League has seen the return of home-grown players to the field

25th January 2021

Features
In troubled times, Port of Gibraltar offers lifeline to maritime trade

25th January 2021

Brexit
Warning of flaws in framework agreement, Azopardi says ‘safe and beneficial’ treaty still possible

25th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021