Gibraltarian resilience detailed in newest book by Richard Garcia
Local author and historian Richard Garcia has published his newest book detailing Gibraltar’s social history titled ‘Forging a Civilian Community 1704-1749’. The book which is available via the Heritage Trust is the first of three instalments which delve into Gibraltar’s past. Mr Garcia has researched the Rock’s social history for 25 years. He found that...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here