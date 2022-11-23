Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltarian soldier runner up in Sandhurst’s Sportsman of the Year Award

By Chronicle Staff
23rd November 2022

A Gibraltarian soldier is celebrating after becoming the first member of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to be nominated for the Sportsman of the Year Award at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor travelled to the UK for the two-day ceremony, where he was presented with his Runner Up Sportsman of the Year Award by Major General Zac Stenning, Commandant of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

WO2 Jeffries-Mor, 44, became aware that he had been nominated for the award when he began receiving numerous messages from the Regiment’s Chain of Command, and members of the British Army Judo and Infantry Judo congratulating him on his nomination.

“It took a few minutes before I realised what had happened,” he said.

“My family were over the moon when I told them, as they are the ones who support me day in day out especially my partner and kids, Noah and Chloe.”

Having competed in Judo since he was 16 years old, WO2 Jeffries-Mor added: “After so many years of hard work and dedication, selfless commitment, even leaving my family behind in order to pursue what I love and represent not only my Regiment but also Gibraltar, it couldn’t have felt better to have been nominated.”

“I really couldn’t have done this without the continuous support of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.”
WO2 Jeffries-Mor picked up an injury on his last training camp at the Judo School of Excellence in Walsall, resulting in a fracture to his right foot.

Despite this, he remains active in order to prepare for his next competition, the Army Championships in January 23.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The headline on this article has been amended to make clear that WO2 Jeffries-Mor was runner-up in the award.

