Fri 28th Mar, 2025

Gibraltarian student shortlisted for Royal Ascot art competition

By Chronicle Staff
28th March 2025

Local young artist, Elin Perera, has been shortlisted for the Royal Ascot Local Schools Art Competition.

This year’s competition received 1,710 entries from 35 schools. Elin’s artwork will be displayed at the Spring Family Raceday in the "Petal Pavilion" on March 30, where visitors can vote in person. Online voting is also open until midnight on April 4.

The competition, open to pupils aged 4-14, offers the chance to win £1,000 for their school and have their artwork featured in the Ascot Heath Tunnel, a walkway used by Royal Ascot visitors and local residents. Winners and runners-up will be announced in early May.

Elin’s entry, number 12 in the 7-9 age category, is available for online voting on the Royal Ascot Schools Art Competition website via this link https://www.ascot.com/royal-ascot/schools-art-competition

