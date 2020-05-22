Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltarian teenager is international eco-hero

By Chronicle Staff
22nd May 2020

A Gibraltarian teenager who helped rescue a sunfish from rocks at Camp Bay late last year has been commended as a semi-finalist in Action For Nature’s 2020 International Young Eco-Hero Awards.

The awards recognise the efforts of youth activists aged eight to 16 in solving the world's most critical environmental problems by taking personal action for nature.

Alexander, who was 13 at the time and is a volunteer with the Nautilus Project, jumped into the sea to stop the sunfish sustaining injuries on the sharp rocks until a team from the Department of the Environment arrived at the scene.

Once the department’s vessel arrived, Alexander swam out with an environmental officer and, between them, both were able to escort the animal near the boat.

Action For Nature is an international non-profit organisation based in San Francisco, California, that encourages young people to take personal action to better their environments and to foster love and respect for nature.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Christian Hook to paint live on Portrait Artist of the Week

Wed 20th May, 2020

Local News

As lockdown restrictions are lifted, Chief Minister appeals for ‘common sense and discipline’

Thu 21st May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain aims to reopen borders to tourism in late June

Tue 19th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Sports people get back on track to fitness

22nd May 2020

Local News
‘Campo needs stronger economic links to Gib,’ mayor of San Roque says

22nd May 2020

Local News
Govt prints ‘Unlock the Rock’ for the elderly

22nd May 2020

Local News
One more case detected overnight

22nd May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020