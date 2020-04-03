Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Apr, 2020

Gibraltarian union boss demands free public transport for NHS ‘heroes’

By Chronicle Staff
3rd April 2020

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

A leading UK union is calling for all NHS workers and other essential staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic to be given free travel across public transport.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said other parts of the UK should follow the example of Transport for Wales, which is making travel by rail and bus free for NHS workers.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes, who is from Gibraltar, said: “Heroes have to be treated as heroes and the least we can do is allow them to travel freely to and from work at this time.”

“This is already happening in other countries, such as Italy and Spain. The Westminster Government must do likewise and make sure this happens here.”

“Ministers need to specify that only essential workers should travel on public transport at this time and this should be made free because these are the people saving lives, as well as keeping our country moving and supplied during an unfolding and unprecedented health emergency.”

“The time for action is now. Not days from now.”

