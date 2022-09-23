Gibraltarian wins UK’s Top Model Charity People’s Choice Award

Gibraltarian Aaron Carrasco has won the title of UK’s Top Model Charity People’s Choice Award 2022.

In addition to winning the award, he also raised £770 for the Top Model Foundation charity which aids children in need.

He also had the opportunity to showcase his designs amongst eight other participants during London Fashion Week 2022 at the Royal Horseguards hotel.

“I showcased two different designs. A self-style design which I decided to work with Spanish seamstress Esteban Del Mar and Mara,” he said.

“And also, UK’s Top Model 2022 allocated me a London Fashion week designer Haneet Singh showcasing his latest collection.”

Among the comments he received on his creations were that he brought to the runway individuality, personality and charisma.

“My experience has made me a true believer that everything happens for a reason,” he said.

“Coming home with the title of UK’s Top Model People Choice Award 2022 for donating the most funds for sick children and children in need says it all.”

“I would like to thank you to all those who took their time to donate for sick children and children in need. Making me and you the winner of this title. Lastly, but most importantly my family, friends and partner Bradley.”