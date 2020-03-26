Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltarians ‘caught up in crisis’ still trying to get home, Garcia says

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2020

There are Gibraltarians in seven countries on four continents still trying to get home amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, as airlines and transport companies continue to cancel services as lockdown restrictions tighten worldwide.

Dr Joseph Garcia, the Deputy Chief Minister, revealed the data as he confirmed that 22 of the 28 flights scheduled to Gibraltar this week were cancelled.

“You will have heard that the United Kingdom yesterday urged British Citizens abroad to return home,” he said.
“Some of our people were caught up by this crisis away from Gibraltar.”

“Returning home is not easy. There may be no flight connections. There are restrictions on movement. Some countries are in lockdown.”

“We are aware of Gibraltarians in Morocco, Australia, Thailand, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras and in the United States.”

“The advice given is to contact the relevant embassy of the United Kingdom.”

“Additionally, we are doing what we can to assist from here.”

A spokesman for No.6 Convent Place later confirmed that the Gibraltar Government was aware of some 20 Gibraltarians still abroad and trying to get home.

Despite the cancellations, air services to Gibraltar continue for now.

There is one BA flight from Heathrow planned for today [Thursday] and one for Friday.

The Government was notified this week that Easyjet had added a rescue flight on Sunday leaving London Gatwick at 7.30am and departing Gibraltar at 14.10.

BA has indicated that during April it will provide a flight a day, except on Wednesdays, Dr Garcia said.

But he added: “It is important to note that this could change at any moment.”

“Passengers should always check the situation with their airlines beforehand.”

