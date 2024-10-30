Gibraltar's Carpe Diem Santa Dash set to raise funds for the GBC Open Day

The annual Carpe Diem Running Club’s Santa Dash is set to take place on Tuesday, December 3.

The event will see numerous Santa Clauses running through Gibraltar’s streets once again all in aid of the GBC Open Day.

The 3km Santa Dash is now in its fourth year and ast year’s event saw around 150 Santas running through the city centre, raising £725 for the charity.

“Last year was our largest Santa Dash to date and we’re hoping for another record-breaking event,” said a spokesperson for the Carpe Diem Running Club.

“Once again we’ll be encouraging runners to dress up in festive fancy dress by offering prizes for the best male, female and child’s outfit.”

“Like last year, everyone who crosses the finish line will get a free commemorative wine glass, filled with wine of course.”

For non-drinkers and children, there will be soft drinks, chocolates and non-alcoholic wine. In addition, runners will be supplied with jamon and cheese to “help replace all those calories burned during the festive run.”

This year will also have the Gibraltar Scouts Band playing Christmas songs during the event.

“It’s a great way to get into the Christmas spirit, after all, it’s not every day you see 150 Santa Clause’s running through town. So, this year we want to see even more Santa’s take up the dash, or dawdle, for a great cause,” the spokesperson said.

Starting at 6.30pm, the run will begin and finish outside the Wine Shop at 202/204 Main Street. Entry is £5 per person and all the money goes to the GBC Open Day.

Carpe Diem has teamed up with Bassadone Motors, who are sponsoring the wine glasses and The Wine Shop, who are sponsoring the wine, ham and cheese.

For more information and to sign up, visit the Carpe Diem Running Club's social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.