Gibraltar’s Catholic Churches re-open for daily services as from Monday
Daily Masses in Gibraltar’s Catholic Churches will re-commence as from Monday 1, June. The Catholic Diocese in Gibraltar presented a list of temporary measures to Government which will enable them to return to public worship. These will be implemented in all Churches. “There is a list of measures that will need to be observed by...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here