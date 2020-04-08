Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar’s Covid-19 response ‘will help attract future business’, Isola says

By Cristina Cavilla
8th April 2020

Gibraltar’s Covid-19 response and its measures for the business community will make Gibraltar an even more attractive destination from which to do business, the Minister for Commerce Albert Isola said yesterday, as he set out his plans to project that message to the world. 

Speaking at the 4pm press conference Mr Isola said: “Gibraltar has got a very good story to tell.” 

“The manner in which we have responded to Covid, not just in how we’ve looked after our people but in how we’ve looked after our business community quickly and efficiently, is a story that we will want to tell the world when we come out of this.”  

It is a story that will persuade people that Gibraltar is the type of jurisdiction that they will want to set their business up in, he added. 

“A lot of the thinking that we are doing now is how best to be able to deliver that.” 

“How best do we tell people at a time when the world is waking up from this nightmare that they should be thinking about business and where they should be managing their business from?”

In this respect Mr Isola said the Government had already identified a series of opportunities which will draw in the private sector. 

A task force set up by the Government to focus on Gibraltar’s post Covid-19 future is currently evaluating and preparing Gibraltar’s private sector to be best positioned as and when the economy begins to return to normality.  
Mr Isola said this task force will help Gibraltar stay ahead of the curve post-Covid.  

“People are going to start looking at this when they’re out [of the Covid pandemic].”

“We need to start looking at it before we’re out because we’re small, because we’re agile because of all the advantages we keep telling the world we have, and you’re going to see us putting that into action within this working group.” 

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

