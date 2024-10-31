Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar’s Special Olympics Swim Team triumphs with eight medals at European Invitational in Monaco

By Chronicle Staff
31st October 2024

Special Olympics Gibraltar’s swim team recently earned eight medals at the Princess Charlene Special Olympics European Swimming Invitational in Monaco, with commendations from Gibraltar's Ministers for Sport and Equality for their dedication and outstanding performance.

Last weekend, a team of six talented swimmers from Special Olympics Gibraltar represented Gibraltar at the games, competing among athletes from 27 countries across Europe.

Gibraltar’s team showcased remarkable skill and determination, returning home with an impressive medal tally of four gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

The team, comprised of Ivan Mannion Gomez, Douglas Pitaluga, Adam Stewart, Glen Wimbleton, Sallyann Mauro, and Christopher Joyce, with each swimmer partipating in two races.

Supporting the athletes throughout were Swimming Coach Christine Bugeja and Head of Delegation Michael Mauro.

Minster for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said as the Minister for Sport, he was immensely proud of Gibratlar’s athletes’ exceptional achievements.

“Their dedication and resilience are an inspiration to all. Congratulations to the athletes, coaches and supporters who made this success possible, showcasing Gibraltar’s talent on the European stage,” he said.

For his part, the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, gave his “heartfelt congratulations” to the Special Olympics Gibraltar athletes “who have left their mark at the Princess Charlene Special Olympics European Swimming Invitational Games in Monaco.”

“Their tally of medals is the result of their hard work, dedication and training, and indicative also of the support they receive from their coaches, families and from the wider community.”
“The athletes have represented our country among twenty-seven others at the European Swimming Meeting and as always, made Gibraltar proud.”

Most Read

Local News

Sustainable public housing project proposed for Road to the Lines

Wed 30th Oct, 2024

Local News

Met Office issues warning for continued heavy rain and thunderstorms

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Local News

RGP disbands drug squad due to ‘resourcing issues’

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

British Forces Gibraltar completes Rocky Sparrow nuclear safety exercise

Wed 30th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA issues reminder on travel documents for sponsored patients

31st October 2024

Local News
RGP issues Halloween safety advice

31st October 2024

Local News
Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Burns visits Naval Base, engages with Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

31st October 2024

Local News
Laguna Youth Club holds Halloween community event

31st October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024