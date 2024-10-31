Gibraltar’s Special Olympics Swim Team triumphs with eight medals at European Invitational in Monaco

Special Olympics Gibraltar’s swim team recently earned eight medals at the Princess Charlene Special Olympics European Swimming Invitational in Monaco, with commendations from Gibraltar's Ministers for Sport and Equality for their dedication and outstanding performance.

Last weekend, a team of six talented swimmers from Special Olympics Gibraltar represented Gibraltar at the games, competing among athletes from 27 countries across Europe.

Gibraltar’s team showcased remarkable skill and determination, returning home with an impressive medal tally of four gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

The team, comprised of Ivan Mannion Gomez, Douglas Pitaluga, Adam Stewart, Glen Wimbleton, Sallyann Mauro, and Christopher Joyce, with each swimmer partipating in two races.

Supporting the athletes throughout were Swimming Coach Christine Bugeja and Head of Delegation Michael Mauro.

Minster for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said as the Minister for Sport, he was immensely proud of Gibratlar’s athletes’ exceptional achievements.

“Their dedication and resilience are an inspiration to all. Congratulations to the athletes, coaches and supporters who made this success possible, showcasing Gibraltar’s talent on the European stage,” he said.

For his part, the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, gave his “heartfelt congratulations” to the Special Olympics Gibraltar athletes “who have left their mark at the Princess Charlene Special Olympics European Swimming Invitational Games in Monaco.”

“Their tally of medals is the result of their hard work, dedication and training, and indicative also of the support they receive from their coaches, families and from the wider community.”

“The athletes have represented our country among twenty-seven others at the European Swimming Meeting and as always, made Gibraltar proud.”