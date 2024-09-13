Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Sep, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar’s terror threat level remains at ‘moderate’

By Chronicle Staff
13th September 2024

The Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) met on Thursday to review the current security situation, with Gibraltar’s terrorism threat level remaining at ‘moderate’, meaning an attack is possible but not likely. 

There is no specific intelligence to suggest a direct threat to Gibraltar, No.6 Convent Place said in a statement after the GCC meeting, which was co-chaired by the Governor Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. 

Also present at the meeting were the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia; the Minister for Civil Contingencies Leslie Bruzon; the Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police, Richard Ullger, and Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats; Commander British Forces Commodore Tom Guy; Deputy Governor Marc Holland; and Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez. 

The meeting was the Governor’s first meeting of the GCC since arriving to Gibraltar in June. 

“The GCC discussed the current security situation with particular emphasis being paid to the wider impacts resulting from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and war in Ukraine,” the Government said in a statement. 

“Recent terrorist activities in Europe and the neighbouring region were also discussed, as was the threat from cyber-attacks.” 

“The GCC reviewed all local current security and civil contingencies arrangements.” 

“The GCC assessed that there was no change to the current Moderate terrorism threat level, with an attack remaining possible but not likely.” 

“There was no specific intelligence to suggest a direct threat to Gibraltar.” 

The Governor and the Chief Minister commended Gibraltar’s Emergency Services and wider Law Enforcement Agencies on their ongoing work to keep the community safe, especially during recent high profile events including National Day. 

“As ever, the GCC asks the public to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcement concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police,” the statement added. 

