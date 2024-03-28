Gibraltar’s threat level remains at ‘moderate’

Gibraltar’s threat level has been maintained at ‘moderate’ after a review by the Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC).

The GCC met yesterday at No.6 Convent Place to review security and civil contingency matters in a meeting which was co-chaired by the Governor Sir David Steel and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

The Minister for Civil Contingencies Leslie Bruzon and Minister for Health and Care Gemma Arias-Vasquez also attended.

In his opening address, Mr Picardo noted that this was very likely to be the Governor’s last meeting of the GCC and thanked him for all his work as both co-Chair of the GCC and Platinum where Sir David had been directly involved with an extraordinary number of significant events during his tenure.

This included the Covid-19 pandemic which marked his arrival on the Rock aswell as the Power’s Drive tunnel fire and disruption to water supplies, OS35 and Adam LNG Collision, monkeypox and the Gas Venus oil spill.

“Wider international events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East also had a significant impact on the current security operating environment and seen British Forces Gibraltar supporting wider military operations in the region,” the Government said in a statement.

The GCC assessed that the threat level to Gibraltar from all forms of terrorism is moderate with a terrorist attack being possible, but not likely.

The GCC added that there is no specific intelligence to suggest a direct threat to Gibraltar.

The GCC will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar, and

Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the Public safe.

The Public is asked to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcements concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.