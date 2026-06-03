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Wed 3rd Jun, 2026

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Features

Gibraltar’s Tiniest Art Gallery opens

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd June 2026

A miniature art gallery, constructed from cardboard and dedicated to tiny watercolour scenes of Gibraltar, has opened as what its creator Helen Rea describes as “a personal challenge” and a celebration of small-scale creativity.

The gallery, located in the Gibraltar Arts and Crafts in Casemates, has been carefully fitted out as a complete exhibition space. Inside the tiny room there are framed paintings lining the walls and even the customary gallery refreshments have been scaled down.

“I’ve built a tiny little room,” said Ms Rea.

“I make all these miniatures, they sit out on the shelves [in the shop], and I thought they deserve their own space.”

The detailed diorama comes complete with miniature bottles of wine and a cheese plate laid out “for our mouse visitors”.

Although the idea and the paintings are Ms Rea’s own, the gallery is also a collaborative effort.

Elie, who works in the same shop, assembled the miniature table and bottles. A craft fair miniature-maker contributed the tiny cheese plate, while local ceramist Zoe crafted the mouse. The finishing touch, a carpet to ground the space, was supplied by Judith.

Working at such a reduced scale brings significant technical challenges, particularly in watercolour.
Ms Rea described gradually moving down in size, first 10-centimetre canvases, then eight, then six, before abandoning canvases altogether and constructing her own frames to fit paintings done on paper.

“It takes a lot of focus, a lot of concentration,” she said, noting that controlling watercolour at that scale requires “a lot of discipline” to prevent the pigment from running or overwhelming the details.

Despite the difficulty, the process has become a source of enjoyment as well as a form of self-imposed test.

She has previously worked on much larger pieces, including works “larger than this as well”, but said that the appeal of the miniature format lies in the challenge of capturing familiar Gibraltar scenes in a format that is “so tiny, so small”.

There is also, she admits, an undeniable charm to the scale itself: the paintings are “super cute”.

The current display focuses entirely on Gibraltar. The tiny frames feature views of the Rock, Europa Point, and the surrounding sea life.

Beyond this exhibition, however, her work is broader. She paints animals, including pet portraits, and a wide range of other creatures. One larger work, depicting dinosaurs ruling the Rock, has proved particularly popular with teenagers and children.

Describing it as her first proper solo outing, she sees the project as both a milestone and a starting point.

“What’s next,” she said, “is a much larger version of this.” The idea is to expand the concept from a single tiny room into a more ambitious installation that can involve others.

The planned follow-up will invite collaboration from additional artists, encouraging them to test their own skills on a smaller scale.

“It’s something people can really challenge themselves with,” she said.

Due to the miniature format she needs very little space to work. Sometimes she uses her balcony, where she can look out to sea and draw inspiration directly from the view or at a cafe outside.

“I just really need a table, some papers, and paints,” she said.

Those wishing to view more of her work or enquire about commissions can visit her website at https://www.helenrea.art/

She is also in the shop every Friday from 2pm to 6pm, where visitors can see the miniature gallery in person and experience Gibraltar’s tiniest exhibition space.

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