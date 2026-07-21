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Tue 21st Jul, 2026

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Local News

Government appeals for information after vandalism at Westview Park

By Chronicle Staff
21st July 2026

The Government has appealed for information after Westview Park was vandalised overnight.

It said the incident followed efforts to renovate, repair and maintain the park for public use, adding that repeated vandalism continued to affect the enjoyment of the playground and recreational facilities.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, urged anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Bruzon said: ““These mindless acts of vandalism serve no purpose and only seek to disrupt the use of these services for those members of our community who wish to enjoy the use of this recreational area. I am appealing to members of the public who might have information on the culprits to come forward and report them.”

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