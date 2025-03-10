Gib’s approach to Morocco is about ‘revitalising historical ties and recognising a shared past’
As Gibraltar and Morocco work to strengthen ties in areas as a diverse as education, business, culture and sport, Manar Ben Tahayekt asks Dr John Cortes, the minister with responsbility for relations with Morocco, about opportunities and challenges ahead. Q. What were the main things you took away from your recent trips to Morocco? A....
