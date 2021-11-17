Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib’s post-Brexit and Covid economic resilience discussed at OT Joint Ministerial Council

By Chronicle Staff
17th November 2021

The economic resilience of Gibraltar post-Brexit and post-Covid was discussed at the United Kingdom-Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London this week.

This year’s meeting was attended by the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, and Gibraltar’s Representative to the UK, Dominique Searle.

“Premiers, elected representatives and territory representatives from twelve British Overseas Territories were also present,” a Gibraltar Government spokesman said.

“Wednesday’s meeting was preceded on Tuesday by the Overseas Territories Political Council, which is the precursor to the JMC.”

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson provided a virtual address at the commencement of proceedings which was followed by a detailed discussion on the environment, climate change and biodiversity in the Overseas Territories, chaired by Lord Goldsmith, Minister of State for the Environment.

The afternoon session was chaired by UK MPs Wendy Morton and Amanda Milling with discussions centred around the future relationship between the Overseas Territories and the United Kingdom, as well as the economic resilience of the Overseas Territories in a post-Brexit and post-pandemic climate, the Government said.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, participated for the final part of the discussion, having come direct from a meeting with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

The United Kingdom-Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council ended on Wednesday following discussions on Health, Inclusivity and Law Enforcement, which were attended by the Minister for Health and Justice, Samantha Sacramento.

Most Read

Local News

Catering sector and test centre under strain as Covid cases rise

Tue 16th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Five arrests after violent incident near Waterport Roundabout

Sat 13th Nov, 2021

Local News

Five charged following Bahia Bar incident

Mon 15th Nov, 2021

Local News

Fatal collision happened in Spanish waters and was ‘an accident’, court told

Tue 16th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Over £3,000 worth of drugs seized in Varyl Begg

17th November 2021

Local News
Police coxswain recounts harrowing details of fatal collision at sea

17th November 2021

Local News
Spirit of Christmas to be broadcast

17th November 2021

Local News
Affordable housing delays to worsen ‘already acute’ situation, Action for Housing says

17th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021